Jackson school district shows huge gain in state report

Jackson School District scored 85.5% on the state annual performance report for the 2022-23 school year. That was an almost 10% increase over the previous year.

The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its report Dec. 18, measuring districts on standardized tests, attendance rates and other factors.

The report showed 70% of districts in the state had a lower score for the 2022-23 school year than the previous year. It was the only large public school in Southeast Missouri to show an increase. Sikeston dropped by two points; Cape Girardeau dropped by over three points; and Poplar Bluff went down by almost nine percentage points.

Janelle Pope, associate superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction said Jackson's significant increase in score was a result of the dedication and hard work of the faculty and staff in their "relentless pursuit of student success."

Pope said the biggest jump for the district in terms of percentage points came from state assessment test scores.

"We actually went up over 11 points in that category," Pope said.

Pope attributed the increase in the districts score in English Language Arts (ELA) to additional training for teachers in the science of reading, using a program called LETRS which helps teachers understand the foundational needs of students to learn to read well.