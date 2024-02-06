Jackson school district seeks $22 million bond issue

The Jackson School Board approved language for a bond issue that, if passed by voters, would allow the school district to borrow $22 million to fund its facilities-improvement plan.

Jackson superintendent John Link said the measure, dubbed “Proposition J,” will go before voters on the April ballot and would not entail a tax-rate increase.

Link said the issue would allow the district to address needs that grow with district enrollment.

“We continue to see increases,” he said, citing this year’s enrollment increase of 113 students.

The school district intends to use the money to improve security, add and renovate classrooms and relocate the ninth-grade class to the high school.

To improve security, Link said the district aims to standardize the access infrastructure at all schools.

The district currently employs a variety of access systems, from swipe-to-enter cards to camera-and-doorbell combinations.

“What we want to do is we want to be consistent across campuses with our entry-level controls,” he said. “We would also look at upgrading certain areas of surveillance and ... we want to make sure we get a mode of [telephone] contact in each classroom.”

Another priority, he said, is adding six to eight classrooms at the middle school, plus renovations there and elsewhere.

He said adding a FEMA-

grade emergency shelter at West Lane Elementary also is part of the plan; however, that could change under Missouri’s new governor, Eric Greitens.

Now-former governor Jay Nixon visited in November to announce the district would receive a grant from FEMA for the shelter project, but the grant won’t be finalized until Jan. 21.

“Until you sign the papers, you just never know,” Link said.