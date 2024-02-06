Jackson school district reviews updates to strategic plan

One year of planning by 150 people brought the Jackson School District a comprehensive strategic plan last year, and updates to it were reviewed at Tuesday's board meeting.

Superintendent John Link said the review and planning processes were the best way for him, as an incoming superintendent in July 2015, to hear directly from employees, parents and residents exactly what the district's focus needs to be.

The three-year plan differs from the comprehensive school improvement plan, or CSIP, Link said. The summary page of the plan may be viewed online at jacksonr2schools.com/District/Strategic-Plan/.

"The strategic plan, we put together starting last year. It's a more robust plan," Link said. "The CSIP dealt more with meeting criteria for the Missouri School Improvement plan, which was more geared toward college and career readiness, academics and assessment."

Link said the new strategic plan still encompasses the CSIP's objectives, but the new plan is more robust.

Five action plans, complete with action steps, are: finance, technology, whole child, curriculum and facility.

Each action step identifies the committee responsible, a starting date, due date and whether it's been completed. Steps are color-coded by academic year to be implemented.

Under finance, immediate needs to be addressed include educating parents about the free and reduced lunch program, exploring grant opportunities and expanding personal development programs for teachers.

In fact, personal development is an action step under each action plan.

Link said the district is on the cusp of big technological advances, and the action plan reflects that.

A checkout system and device plan already are created, according to the strategic plan document, and some devices will be in classrooms for the 2017-2018 school year.

The "whole child" strategy focuses in on developing good citizenship in students, by minimizing bullying, preparing students for each new stage as they progress, increasing service learning opportunities and otherwise building up students for their experiences not only in school but in life, Link said.

Jackson Middle School assistant principal Mike Martin said at Tuesday's board meeting he's all about innovation in the district, but he wants to take a step back to help develop stronger citizenship for students at Jackson.

"What makes this town the way it is now?" Martin asked at the meeting. "The traditional morals, values, beliefs Jackson has. It's our obligation to teach character."

"That was the easiest consensus of the group," Link said of Martin's speech.

Link said this approach is valuable for the future of Jackson as well as the future of the school system.