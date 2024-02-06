Jackson School District officials invited the public for a "Coffee and Conversations" with superintendent Scott Smith on Thursday, March 7. The topic of this meeting was to give educational information on Proposition T, the district's latest property tax proposal.

Smith started the meeting with a slideshow about Proposition T, which will be voted on during the Tuesday, April 2, election. Prop T is asking for a $0.47 tax levy increase to provide funds committed to teachers and staff as well as funds committed to "students' success". The raise would amount to a bit more than $7 per month for every $100,000 in appraised property, Smith explained.

Smith said the additional funds will help with "attracting and retaining quality teachers and staff and protecting programs and class sizes."

"It is for the classroom teachers, it's for the bus drivers, it's for the cooks. Everybody that works in the district. That's where it is committed and student success," he said.

A comment from the audience involved holding teachers accountable in the classroom.

"You want us to pass this to pay for everybody to get a raise when we have teachers that are allowing students to fail a quiz or a test only to retake it, instead of holding the teacher accountable and putting a zero in the grade book," an audience member said.

Smith said this is called "grading practice". He said a goal is to expose the repercussions of decisions students make. He contended they are holding students more accountable than before by telling them they have to redo the assignment and will have to learn the material and will not be able to avoid the assignment.