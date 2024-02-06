Jackson school district prevails in long-running lawsuit

“The District is pleased with the decision and what it means for our students and their education,” he said. “This litigation spanned more than a decade, through different administrations and different boards of education. While there have been multiple efforts to negotiate a resolution to this case over the years, those efforts did not result in a reasonable resolution that made sense for the Jackson R-2 School District and its mission to educate children and support our community. ... We are grateful to move beyond this litigation and return the attention to the continued good work and successes of our students. This decision is a win for them.”

The suit and another brought by Penzel Construction of Jackson, the general contractor for the project, cost the district millions, on top of the project’s $20 million price tag. The district lost the Penzel Construction portion of the suit and paid about $1.2 million. The district paid Total Electric about $4.5 million, and as of earlier this year, the district had paid about $2 million in legal expenses during the span of the suits.

Miller said he had been disappointed by some school district officials’ decisions over the course of the suit, noting he was not referring to the district’s current superintendent Scott Smith.

“I think Mr. Smith is probably a really decent person. He has bosses, but I think we would have had this settled a long time ago if it had been up to him,” Miller said.

Still, the lengthy legal process has left Miller somewhat jaded.

“I keep hearing what this can do to the school and how this will affect the school. I had 60 electricians. I had 20 trucks when this job took my operating capital, and I mean took it,” he explained. “We had to borrow against everything we had in order to keep in business, and then when you bring up a valid point, and they just kind of chuckle at you. ... It’s not pleasant.”

Saying he expected the appeal might go either way, Miller contended the final ruling could affect contractors going forward.

“I think this is a big miscarriage of justice, and the next guy who is treated like this is probably going to look at my case and say there is no way I can spend a million dollars on a lawyer and wait 13 years to get paid. So, the abuses ... there’s more coming,” he said.