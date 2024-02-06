Jackson School District pays $4 million in long-running lawsuit

An email from superintendent Scott Smith, sent to faculty and staff Dec. 27, updated the situation: “The Jackson R-2 School District has been involved in an ongoing lawsuit since 2009 over work which began in 2006 on the high school construction project addition of the Event Center, Commons area. In 2009, the general contractor on the project, Penzel Construction Co. Inc. filed a claim on behalf of one of its electrical subcontractors, Total Electric Inc. ... On Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, the Missouri Supreme Court denied hearing the case, which resulted in a judgment of approximately $4 million the District must pay to the plaintiff ... The construction project involved in the lawsuit took place prior to the last two administrations and prior four boards of education. The current administration team and board of education have been working diligently to make plans to pay this judgment and move forward to continue to serve our students and teachers with the same excellence as we always have in Jackson. While the financial impact is notable and significant, we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to ensure that this judgment does not impact learning, or salaries of teachers and staff.”

In a telephone interview Wednesday, Smith said the payment could end the suit.

“At this point, we are hopeful that that does end it, but I guess that’s to be determined,” he said.

Smith said the funds for the payment came from the district’s reserve, which totals about $15 million

“We had to dip into our reserves to pay this,” he explained, noting he does not expect any operational changes to flow from the outlay.

Danny Miller, chief operating officer of Total Electric, said by telephone Wednesday questions of interest on the original judgment remain, which could result in the case returning to Judge Benjamin Lewis’s courtroom unless the factions can agree on a settlement to that issue.