NewsAugust 28, 2020

Jackson School District hires Emmendorfer as coronavirus coordinator

Jackson School District has hired a COVID-19 coordinator — former assistant superintendent Beth Emmendorfer, who had retired earlier this year. Superintendent John Link said the move is intended to create a single point of contact between the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the district, and to help answer questions about possible exposures, quarantine, self-monitoring and contact tracing...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Beth Emmendorfer
Beth Emmendorfer

Jackson School District has hired a COVID-19 coordinator — former assistant superintendent Beth Emmendorfer, who had retired earlier this year.

Superintendent John Link said the move is intended to create a single point of contact between the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the district, and to help answer questions about possible exposures, quarantine, self-monitoring and contact tracing.

Emmendorfer had retired after more than 30 years with the district. Her role included coordinating the school nurses, and in that capacity, she formed relationships with the county health department officials and many other key people, Link said.

“She understands confidentiality,” he added.

“It gives us a sense of confidence that we don’t have to know everything, but we know it’s being taken care of,” Link said.

There will be difficult conversations ahead, Link said. Parents may have to miss work to care for their children, for example.

“She has had those types of conversations. She understands, and is very compassionate,” Link said.

Emmendorfer’s position will not entail asking any personal questions, Link said. Rather, she will gather relevant information from the school setting, such as which building or area a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was in and will contact parents to let them know the health department will contact them.

Emmendorfer will also keep a spreadsheet of when people are allowed back, Link said.

“It’s important to keep people out while quarantined, and important to get them back as soon as possible so they can get educated,” Link said.

“This will streamline correct information processes,” Link said. “We can get information from schools to the county officials more quickly so we can start the isolation process as soon as possible.”

Local News
