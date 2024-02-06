Jackson School District hires Emmendorfer as coronavirus coordinator

There will be difficult conversations ahead, Link said. Parents may have to miss work to care for their children, for example.

“She has had those types of conversations. She understands, and is very compassionate,” Link said.

Emmendorfer’s position will not entail asking any personal questions, Link said. Rather, she will gather relevant information from the school setting, such as which building or area a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was in and will contact parents to let them know the health department will contact them.

Emmendorfer will also keep a spreadsheet of when people are allowed back, Link said.

“It’s important to keep people out while quarantined, and important to get them back as soon as possible so they can get educated,” Link said.

“This will streamline correct information processes,” Link said. “We can get information from schools to the county officials more quickly so we can start the isolation process as soon as possible.”