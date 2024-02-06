All sections
NewsJune 23, 2017

Jackson School District giving away bricks from 'Old A' building

Jackson High School’s “Old A” building is coming down, and its bricks are free for the taking. Jackson R-2 School District Foundation director Merideth Pobst said the building is being demolished in stages, and if people want to own a piece of Jackson history, they’re welcome to come by the site and ask for a brick...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The "Old A" building at Jackson High School is seen May 9 in Jackson.
The "Old A" building at Jackson High School is seen May 9 in Jackson.Fred Lynch

Jackson High School’s “Old A” building is coming down, and its bricks are free for the taking.

Jackson R-2 School District Foundation director Merideth Pobst said the building is being demolished in stages, and if people want to own a piece of Jackson history, they’re welcome to come by the site and ask for a brick.

“We don’t want people going into the fenced-off areas,” Pobst said, “because we want to ensure the safety of all people. It is a construction site, after all.”

Pobst said the district put out a message on Facebook earlier this week, and initially, the thought was to have people come by anytime while the construction manager was on site, but an updated Facebook post late Wednesday evening has specific times people should come by for a brick — from 8 a.m. to noon today or from noon to 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Brockmiller Construction is handling the project, Pobst said, and as a safety precaution, the district and the company are working together to organize the distribution.

“We’ll have the bricks on pallets near the construction trailer, in a safer area, away from the construction zone itself,” Pobst said.

People should ask the construction manager on site before taking bricks, she added.

“We also ask that people limit themselves to one or two bricks, so we have more to go around,” Pobst said.

Pobst added not all bricks will be distributed to the public.

“Some bricks will be kept and will be used with projects outside the new building,” she said.

“Those have already been removed and set aside.”

Pobst said the district felt it would be a good idea to save some bricks from the building.

“We hope anyone who wants one will have one,” Pobst said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

315 S. Missouri St., Jackson, Mo.

