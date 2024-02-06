Jackson School District giving away bricks from 'Old A' building

Jackson High School’s “Old A” building is coming down, and its bricks are free for the taking.

Jackson R-2 School District Foundation director Merideth Pobst said the building is being demolished in stages, and if people want to own a piece of Jackson history, they’re welcome to come by the site and ask for a brick.

“We don’t want people going into the fenced-off areas,” Pobst said, “because we want to ensure the safety of all people. It is a construction site, after all.”

Pobst said the district put out a message on Facebook earlier this week, and initially, the thought was to have people come by anytime while the construction manager was on site, but an updated Facebook post late Wednesday evening has specific times people should come by for a brick — from 8 a.m. to noon today or from noon to 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Brockmiller Construction is handling the project, Pobst said, and as a safety precaution, the district and the company are working together to organize the distribution.

“We’ll have the bricks on pallets near the construction trailer, in a safer area, away from the construction zone itself,” Pobst said.

People should ask the construction manager on site before taking bricks, she added.

“We also ask that people limit themselves to one or two bricks, so we have more to go around,” Pobst said.