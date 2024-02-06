Jackson school board votes to stop contact tracing

This week, Jackson School Board voted to discontinue COVID-19 contact tracing within the Jackson School District.
Superintendent Scott Smith made the recommendation in a specially-called school board meeting Tuesday. He said a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district stretched staff to a point where they cannot effectively conduct contact tracing.
"We do not feel like this has been a true benefit to our students and staff," Smith said. "Therefore, we would like to no longer continue the contact tracing portion of our reentry plan."
Jackson School Board members approved Smith's recommendation with a unanimous vote. The motion was effective immediately.
Jackson's decision mirrors similar actions made by school districts and state health departments across the country. This week, both Ohio and Indiana state health departments removed contact tracing requirements for schools.
On Monday, the Cape Girardeau School Board decided to discontinue close contact tracing. The district will continue tracking only for confirmed positive cases, according to previous Southeast Missourian reporting.
Ninety Jackson students and 28 staff members are positive for COVID-19 as of the district's most recent COVID-19 update Jan. 19. The week before, 57 students and 19 staff members were COVID-19 positive.
The district's designated contact tracers are paid through a grant. Their roles will be adjusted to different duties related to COVID-19, according to Smith.