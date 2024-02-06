Jackson school board votes to stop contact tracing

This week, Jackson School Board voted to discontinue COVID-19 contact tracing within the Jackson School District.

Superintendent Scott Smith made the recommendation in a specially-called school board meeting Tuesday. He said a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district stretched staff to a point where they cannot effectively conduct contact tracing.

"We do not feel like this has been a true benefit to our students and staff," Smith said. "Therefore, we would like to no longer continue the contact tracing portion of our reentry plan."

Jackson School Board members approved Smith's recommendation with a unanimous vote. The motion was effective immediately.