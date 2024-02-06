All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 28, 2022
Jackson school board votes to stop contact tracing
This week, Jackson School Board voted to discontinue COVID-19 contact tracing within the Jackson School District. Superintendent Scott Smith made the recommendation in a specially-called school board meeting Tuesday. He said a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district stretched staff to a point where they cannot effectively conduct contact tracing...
Monica Obradovic
story image illustation

This week, Jackson School Board voted to discontinue COVID-19 contact tracing within the Jackson School District.

Superintendent Scott Smith made the recommendation in a specially-called school board meeting Tuesday. He said a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district stretched staff to a point where they cannot effectively conduct contact tracing.

"We do not feel like this has been a true benefit to our students and staff," Smith said. "Therefore, we would like to no longer continue the contact tracing portion of our reentry plan."

Jackson School Board members approved Smith's recommendation with a unanimous vote. The motion was effective immediately.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson's decision mirrors similar actions made by school districts and state health departments across the country. This week, both Ohio and Indiana state health departments removed contact tracing requirements for schools.

On Monday, the Cape Girardeau School Board decided to discontinue close contact tracing. The district will continue tracking only for confirmed positive cases, according to previous Southeast Missourian reporting.

Ninety Jackson students and 28 staff members are positive for COVID-19 as of the district's most recent COVID-19 update Jan. 19. The week before, 57 students and 19 staff members were COVID-19 positive.

The district's designated contact tracers are paid through a grant. Their roles will be adjusted to different duties related to COVID-19, according to Smith.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy