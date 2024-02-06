Jackson school board members win new terms

With 100% of the district's 21 precincts reporting, and 3,405 ballots cast, the unofficial results gave Waller, who serves as board president, 1,289 votes followed by King's 1,267 votes.

Challengers Murray and Wallgren received 426 and 398 votes, respectively.

There were 25 write-in votes for unspecified candidates, according to the vote summary posted by the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office.