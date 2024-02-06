All sections
NewsApril 7, 2021

Jackson school board members win new terms

Jackson School District board members Sheila King and Kelly Waller won reelection in Tuesday's school board election, easily defeating challengers Richard "Rick" Murray and Charles "Charlie" Wallgren. With 100% of the district's 21 precincts reporting, and 3,405 ballots cast, the unofficial results gave Waller, who serves as board president, 1,289 votes followed by King's 1,267 votes...

Southeast Missourian
Sheila King
Sheila King

Jackson School District board members Sheila King and Kelly Waller won reelection in Tuesday's school board election, easily defeating challengers Richard "Rick" Murray and Charles "Charlie" Wallgren.

Kelly Waller
Kelly Waller
With 100% of the district's 21 precincts reporting, and 3,405 ballots cast, the unofficial results gave Waller, who serves as board president, 1,289 votes followed by King's 1,267 votes.

Challengers Murray and Wallgren received 426 and 398 votes, respectively.

There were 25 write-in votes for unspecified candidates, according to the vote summary posted by the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office.

