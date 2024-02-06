All sections
NewsOctober 13, 2021

Jackson school board hears use tax presentation; implements changes to quarantine policies

A splash pad, extended trails, field drainage improvements: These are just a few items a use tax may fund, according to Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs. Hahs presented potential benefits of the tax to Jackson School Board on Tuesday night. The Jackson Board of Aldermen have committed to applying use tax revenue to the city's parks and recreation department if the ballot question passes Nov. 2. Many of these projects may benefit Jackson School District students, Hahs said...

Monica Obradovic
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs speaks to Jackson School Board on Tuesday. Hahs presented to the board potential benfits a use tax may allow if voters approve the ballot question next month.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs speaks to Jackson School Board on Tuesday. Hahs presented to the board potential benfits a use tax may allow if voters approve the ballot question next month.MONICA OBRADOVIC

A splash pad, extended trails, field drainage improvements: These are just a few items a use tax may fund, according to Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs. Hahs presented potential benefits of the tax to Jackson School Board on Tuesday night.

The Jackson Board of Aldermen have committed to applying use tax revenue to the city's parks and recreation department if the ballot question passes Nov. 2. Many of these projects may benefit Jackson School District students, Hahs said.

Funds generated from a use tax would go toward soccer, softball and Jackson Area Youth Football field improvements.

Additional projects include improving and expanding the city's 6-mile trail system. Hahs said Jackson officials would like to extend a trail from Jackson High School's parking lot to a nearby soccer field.

If passed, a use tax would impose a 2.5% sales tax on goods residents purchase from businesses outside of Missouri. City officials estimate the tax will generate $500,000 annually.

Jackson voters last saw the use tax on ballots two years ago when it lost by 82 votes. Nov. 2 will be the fourth time Jackson citizens will vote on the use-tax proposal.

"Adding tax revenue is always a challenge," Hahs said. "But the one benefit we have with this local tax is that everyone can see the improvements every day."

Changes to COVID-19 re-entry plan

Superintendent Scott Smith announced Tuesday that Jackson School District will implement changes to its COVID-19 re-entry plan under new guidance from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

The district currently has four quarantine options in place:

  • Fully vaccinated students or staff members do not have to quarantine after close contact with a positive case. Masking is recommended but not required.
  • Students or staff do not have to quarantine prior to COVID-19 close contact if they were masked at the time of exposure. Masking is recommended for 14 days but not required.
  • After a 10-day at-home quarantine, students or staff may return to school without testing on day 11.
  • After a seven-day at-home quarantine, students or staff may return to school on day eight of quarantine upon receiving a negative test result for COVID-19.

Two new options will be implemented Oct. 18 per recommendation from DESE and DHSS.

A mask and monitor option would allow students to quarantine outside of a school setting. However, if they wish to come to school, they may do so if they remain masked for 14 days and stay symptom free. The district will not allow students to participate in extracurricular activities under this option.

A second new quarantine option follows the same guidance as the first, but would allow students to participate in extracurricular activities if they receive a minimum of three rapid antigen tests with negative results.

Smith said a staff member designated as a COVID-19 tester will be placed in each building. The DHSS will reimburse costs associated with testing with a grant.

As of Tuesday, 20 students in all of Jackson's 11 school buildings are positive for COVID-19. Forty-two total students are quarantined. Three out of the district's 963 staff members have COVID-19 and one staff member is quarantined.

Other action

  • Board members approved an audit on the district's financials. The audit found no instances of noncompliance.
  • Smith announced a graduation date has been set for 7 p.m. May 20 at the Show Me Center.
