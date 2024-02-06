A splash pad, extended trails, field drainage improvements: These are just a few items a use tax may fund, according to Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs. Hahs presented potential benefits of the tax to Jackson School Board on Tuesday night.
The Jackson Board of Aldermen have committed to applying use tax revenue to the city's parks and recreation department if the ballot question passes Nov. 2. Many of these projects may benefit Jackson School District students, Hahs said.
Funds generated from a use tax would go toward soccer, softball and Jackson Area Youth Football field improvements.
Additional projects include improving and expanding the city's 6-mile trail system. Hahs said Jackson officials would like to extend a trail from Jackson High School's parking lot to a nearby soccer field.
If passed, a use tax would impose a 2.5% sales tax on goods residents purchase from businesses outside of Missouri. City officials estimate the tax will generate $500,000 annually.
Jackson voters last saw the use tax on ballots two years ago when it lost by 82 votes. Nov. 2 will be the fourth time Jackson citizens will vote on the use-tax proposal.
"Adding tax revenue is always a challenge," Hahs said. "But the one benefit we have with this local tax is that everyone can see the improvements every day."
Superintendent Scott Smith announced Tuesday that Jackson School District will implement changes to its COVID-19 re-entry plan under new guidance from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).
The district currently has four quarantine options in place:
Two new options will be implemented Oct. 18 per recommendation from DESE and DHSS.
A mask and monitor option would allow students to quarantine outside of a school setting. However, if they wish to come to school, they may do so if they remain masked for 14 days and stay symptom free. The district will not allow students to participate in extracurricular activities under this option.
A second new quarantine option follows the same guidance as the first, but would allow students to participate in extracurricular activities if they receive a minimum of three rapid antigen tests with negative results.
Smith said a staff member designated as a COVID-19 tester will be placed in each building. The DHSS will reimburse costs associated with testing with a grant.
As of Tuesday, 20 students in all of Jackson's 11 school buildings are positive for COVID-19. Forty-two total students are quarantined. Three out of the district's 963 staff members have COVID-19 and one staff member is quarantined.
