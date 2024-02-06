Jackson school board calls for tax levy to retain teachers

The Jackson School District Board of Education called for superintendent Scott Smith to draw up language for a 47-cent tax levy to be considered for placement on the general election ballot in April.

Smith reported to the board that Jackson School District is struggling to hire and retain teachers because other districts are able to offer higher wages. To begin to compete with similar districts, Smith proposed a 10% wage increase over the next two school years.

"To get us in the ballgame, we need to give our teachers 5% each year," Smith said. "Just to be able to start competing, this is what we need to look at."

Michael Tornetto, a social studies teacher at Jackson High School, made a statement to the board and said Jackson is falling behind in its ability to recruit and retain high quality teachers and staff.

"We are now at a decisive fork in the road," Tornetto said. "Sooner rather than later, the path we are on is going to result in only being able to hire and retain subpar teachers and staff."

Tornetto said Missouri as a state is at or near dead last in terms of teacher pay, and last year Jackson paid $6,000 below state average "on the whole."

"Teaching is not easy and not just anyone can do it," Tornetto said. "Anyone who has actually tried being a teacher knows the difference between just supervising a classroom and effectively teaching students a specific skill or a complex piece of knowledge."

Tornetto said he has had colleagues come to him with concerns about raises, insurance and their future at Jackson. He said he had to admit there is cause to be concerned and warned that it is the most talented and experienced teachers that are looking to move to another district.

He said one of his students said he wanted to follow in Tornetto's footsteps and become a teacher. Tornetto said he was torn.