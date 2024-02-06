Jackson school board calls for tax levy to retain teachers

The Jackson School District Board of Education called for superintendent Scott Smith to draw up language for a 47-cent tax levy to be considered for placement on the general election ballot in April.
Smith reported to the board that Jackson School District is struggling to hire and retain teachers because other districts are able to offer higher wages. To begin to compete with similar districts, Smith proposed a 10% wage increase over the next two school years.
"To get us in the ballgame, we need to give our teachers 5% each year," Smith said. "Just to be able to start competing, this is what we need to look at."
Michael Tornetto, a social studies teacher at Jackson High School, made a statement to the board and said Jackson is falling behind in its ability to recruit and retain high quality teachers and staff.
"We are now at a decisive fork in the road," Tornetto said. "Sooner rather than later, the path we are on is going to result in only being able to hire and retain subpar teachers and staff."
Tornetto said Missouri as a state is at or near dead last in terms of teacher pay, and last year Jackson paid $6,000 below state average "on the whole."
"Teaching is not easy and not just anyone can do it," Tornetto said. "Anyone who has actually tried being a teacher knows the difference between just supervising a classroom and effectively teaching students a specific skill or a complex piece of knowledge."
Tornetto said he has had colleagues come to him with concerns about raises, insurance and their future at Jackson. He said he had to admit there is cause to be concerned and warned that it is the most talented and experienced teachers that are looking to move to another district.
He said one of his students said he wanted to follow in Tornetto's footsteps and become a teacher. Tornetto said he was torn.
"I was proud to play a role in recruiting another generation of highly skilled teachers to the profession, but also concerned that when the time comes, she'll choose to take a different job somewhere that can provide a better life for her and her family."
Tornetto appealed to the board to not take great teachers and staff for granted but to instead lead Jackson School District down the path of professionalism and excellence.
Matt Lacey, the district's chief financial officer, said districts such as Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston, Missouri, have been able to offer higher wages because they have received more federal money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund created in response to COVID-19. He said these districts also receive more in private and commercial property tax revenue.
Lacey said the cost of a 47-cent tax levy to the average homeowner in Jackson would be an increase of $178.60 per year.
Board member Christine Warren asked what would happen if the tax levy did not pass in April.
"This will hurt," Smith responded. "Cuts will need to come from staff because 73% of our budget comes from staff."
Smith said they have already trimmed $500,000 from the budget of "low hanging fruit." He said more cuts will begin to impact student learning.
He said cutting staff means larger class sizes and it will be even more difficult for the district to recruit and retain teachers because they will go to districts that pay more.
"That's how vital it is we get something passed," Smith said. "It takes a lot to run this district. We can cut back in other areas but then we won't be taking care of what we need just to maintain what we have. Roofs, buses, air conditioner units. If we cut back in those areas, we start falling behind."
Smith said he will present language for the tax levy during the regular board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9. He said the board will need to vote on whether to approve placement of the levy on the April ballot at that time in order to meet the filing deadline.
