NewsFebruary 11, 2022
Jackson says 'no' again to special permit for in-home day care
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson Aldermen have voted 'no' on a special-use permit to allow a day care to be operated at this home on East Main Street in the city.
Jackson Aldermen have voted 'no' on a special-use permit to allow a day care to be operated at this home on East Main Street in the city.Jeff Long

For the second time in three months, Jackson's Board of Aldermen has voted to deny a special-use permit for a planned in-home day care.

Monday's 8-0 vote to reject Little Buttercups LLC's request was in line with a previous decision from the city's Planning and Zoning Commission that the permit not be issued.

Little Buttercups proposed to operate a commercial day care in a home built in 1905 on East Main Street, which is zoned R-4 (general residential).

Ashley Shores, Little Buttercups' owner, said a maximum of 35 people, including staff and children, would have occupied the 3,175-square-foot home, a figure considerably reduced from her initial estimate of 50 to 60.

A neighbor who lived behind the property told aldermen he was worried about additional traffic and noise a day care could bring.

City lawmakers were told about 7,000 vehicles travel on East Main in front of the house each day.

Shores, in remarks made earlier to city lawmakers, promised 13 parking spaces would be made available to day care patrons once a garage on the four-acre property was torn down.

Shores does not own the property and modifications were contingent on Little Buttercups buying the home.

"I'm not thrilled with special-use permits," said Ward 3 Alderman Larry Cunningham on Thursday to the Southeast Missourian. "I've voted for some in the past but in my mind, a special-use permit is a special permit for an illegal use."

Cunningham noted Little Buttercups wanted to situate an income-producing business in a residential area.

Previous denial

On Nov. 1, Jackson's board voted not to allow a different in-home business, operated by Little Blessings Day Care, to have a special permit for planned relocation to a residence on Canyon Trail in Cold Creek Estates.

Unlike the case with Little Buttercups, in which aldermen and Planning and Zoning agreed to deny, Planning and Zoning voted 5-1 to approve Little Blessings' application Sept. 15 -- a decision scuttled later by aldermen.

"We have several (permits) come before us in a year's time and if there's a concern with current residents or from the Board of Aldermen that an approval will change the atmosphere, then those are viable reasons not to issue a permit," Mayor Dwain Hahs said.

Opposition was voiced in an aldermanic public hearing from neighbors and others who suggested Little Blessings Day Care, which could care for as many as 10 children with a permit, will adversely impact property values, will depress the marketability of subdivision parcels and will increase congestion, which they said could create a traffic hazard.

Up next

Jackson Planning and Zoning will hear a new request next month for a special-use permit for a proposed in-home day care on West Washington Street, from Angela and Kaleb Hahn.

Planning and Zoning has scheduled a public hearing for March 9 on the request. The property is currently zoned R-4, general residential.

Other city business

  • A one-year contract with Southeast Missouri Pets, formerly Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, was approved with a 10% increase in the annual fee. Prior to the vote, Ward 1 Alderman Paul Sander said SEMO Pets' commitment to be a no-kill shelter "is worth the investment."
  • Annexation of four acres at 2336 S. Old Orchard Road, submitted by KB413 was approved, as was a change in zoning from R-1, single family residential, to C-2, general commercial.
  • Voluntary annexation of Independent Self Storage LLC's property at 720 S. Old Orchard Road was approved.
  • Eric Fraley was appointed to an unexpired Planning and Zoning Commission term, ending in May.
  • Michelle Flath was named to an unexpired Park Board term, ending May 2023.
  • Aldermen approved the city's participation in Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday, April 19 through 25, impacting local sales tax.
  • Jackson City Hall will be closed for Presidents Day, Feb. 21. The next board meeting will be held a day later on Feb. 22.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

