Jackson says 'no' again to special permit for in-home day care

For the second time in three months, Jackson's Board of Aldermen has voted to deny a special-use permit for a planned in-home day care.

Monday's 8-0 vote to reject Little Buttercups LLC's request was in line with a previous decision from the city's Planning and Zoning Commission that the permit not be issued.

Little Buttercups proposed to operate a commercial day care in a home built in 1905 on East Main Street, which is zoned R-4 (general residential).

Ashley Shores, Little Buttercups' owner, said a maximum of 35 people, including staff and children, would have occupied the 3,175-square-foot home, a figure considerably reduced from her initial estimate of 50 to 60.

A neighbor who lived behind the property told aldermen he was worried about additional traffic and noise a day care could bring.

City lawmakers were told about 7,000 vehicles travel on East Main in front of the house each day.

Shores, in remarks made earlier to city lawmakers, promised 13 parking spaces would be made available to day care patrons once a garage on the four-acre property was torn down.

Shores does not own the property and modifications were contingent on Little Buttercups buying the home.

"I'm not thrilled with special-use permits," said Ward 3 Alderman Larry Cunningham on Thursday to the Southeast Missourian. "I've voted for some in the past but in my mind, a special-use permit is a special permit for an illegal use."

Cunningham noted Little Buttercups wanted to situate an income-producing business in a residential area.