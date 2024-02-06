All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 18, 2020

Jackson roundabout work starts Monday

The second phase of Jackson's roundabout project at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard begins Monday, according to an update from the Jackson staff engineer Clint Brown. The first phase, which began in November and involved relocating and installing utilities at the intersection, has been completed...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

The second phase of Jackson's roundabout project at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard begins Monday, according to an update from the Jackson staff engineer Clint Brown.

The first phase, which began in November and involved relocating and installing utilities at the intersection, has been completed.

On Monday, weather permitting, the project's second phase will begin and will require closing a portion of Shawnee Boulevard between East Main Street and Woodland Drive.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A detour on Woodland Drive will be set up for motorists to bypass the construction zone. Temporary traffic signals will be installed on the other three legs of the intersection. However, only one lane of traffic will be allowed through the intersection at a time.

Brown said the traffic control and detour will remain in place until the project is completed which is anticipated in June.

Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. of Friedheim was awarded the roundabout contract last fall when it submitted the low bid of $738,999.21 for the work.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy