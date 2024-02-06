Jackson roundabout work starts Monday

The second phase of Jackson's roundabout project at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard begins Monday, according to an update from the Jackson staff engineer Clint Brown.

The first phase, which began in November and involved relocating and installing utilities at the intersection, has been completed.

On Monday, weather permitting, the project's second phase will begin and will require closing a portion of Shawnee Boulevard between East Main Street and Woodland Drive.