Jackson roundabout work starts Monday

The second phase of Jackson's roundabout project at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard begins Monday, according to an update from the Jackson staff engineer Clint Brown.
The first phase, which began in November and involved relocating and installing utilities at the intersection, has been completed.
On Monday, weather permitting, the project's second phase will begin and will require closing a portion of Shawnee Boulevard between East Main Street and Woodland Drive.
A detour on Woodland Drive will be set up for motorists to bypass the construction zone. Temporary traffic signals will be installed on the other three legs of the intersection. However, only one lane of traffic will be allowed through the intersection at a time.
Brown said the traffic control and detour will remain in place until the project is completed which is anticipated in June.
Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. of Friedheim was awarded the roundabout contract last fall when it submitted the low bid of $738,999.21 for the work.
