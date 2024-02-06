All sections
NewsJuly 1, 2020
Jackson roundabout at Shawnee/Main open ahead of schedule
The roundabout at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson is complete, according to a news release from city engineer Clint Brown. “The new roundabout is fully open to traffic in all directions, ahead of the originally scheduled opening date” ...
Southeast Missourian
Motorists travel through the newly-opened roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard on Tuesday in Jackson.
Motorists travel through the newly-opened roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard on Tuesday in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

The roundabout at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson is complete, according to a news release from city engineer Clint Brown.

“The new roundabout is fully open to traffic in all directions, ahead of the originally scheduled opening date,” the release stated.

The project’s general contractor, Lappe Cement Finishing, removed the traffic control devices and temporary signals that were in place for the project’s duration.

A few minor items remain to be completed, including pavement striping, according to the release.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

