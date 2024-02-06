Jackson roundabout at Shawnee/Main open ahead of schedule

The roundabout at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson is complete, according to a news release from city engineer Clint Brown.
“The new roundabout is fully open to traffic in all directions, ahead of the originally scheduled opening date,” the release stated.
The project’s general contractor, Lappe Cement Finishing, removed the traffic control devices and temporary signals that were in place for the project’s duration.
A few minor items remain to be completed, including pavement striping, according to the release.
