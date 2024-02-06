Jackson rezones three properties, despite some opposition

Property facing East Jackson Boulevard was rezoned commercial at Monday's Board of Aldermen meeting in Jackson.

At the public hearing, neighbors Stan and Debbie Wicks expressed concern they would lose some privacy at their property near 2421 and 2505 E. Jackson Blvd. and 2615 Hilltop Drive.

Also at the public hearing, Donna Rushing, who with her brother and sister in law, Roger and Charlotte Yancey, owns the three properties, said negotiations with an interested party have not progressed in part because of the zoning situation.

A letter of support from BART Transportation Inc. was included in the planning and zoning packet the board members received.

The board ultimately voted unanimously to approve the rezoning request for the three properties in question.

During the study session, city engineer Clint Brown updated the board on several projects.

In Jackson City Park, an area proposed as a site for a gravity sewer is being surveyed by Koehler Engineering, Brown said.