Jackson rezones three properties, despite some opposition

Property facing East Jackson Boulevard was rezoned commercial at Monday's Board of Aldermen meeting in Jackson.
At the public hearing, neighbors Stan and Debbie Wicks expressed concern they would lose some privacy at their property near 2421 and 2505 E. Jackson Blvd. and 2615 Hilltop Drive.
Also at the public hearing, Donna Rushing, who with her brother and sister in law, Roger and Charlotte Yancey, owns the three properties, said negotiations with an interested party have not progressed in part because of the zoning situation.
A letter of support from BART Transportation Inc. was included in the planning and zoning packet the board members received.
The board ultimately voted unanimously to approve the rezoning request for the three properties in question.
During the study session, city engineer Clint Brown updated the board on several projects.
In Jackson City Park, an area proposed as a site for a gravity sewer is being surveyed by Koehler Engineering, Brown said.
If the sewer is deemed feasible, Brown said he will create a plan and rough estimate. Brown said he will update the board in November.
The intersection of Oak Hill Road and East Main Street will have a traffic signal installed, Brown said, and construction could begin by this time next year. Formal approval will be an agenda item at an upcoming meeting.
The intersection of Shawnee Boulevard and East Main Street needs more study, Brown said.
City administrator Jim Roach said city staff felt the need for a lot more information than was delivered in April by Lochmueller Group of St. Louis, who compared a roundabout and traffic signal at that intersection. Roach said additional study will give details city staff doesn't have, particularly cost information.
