Jackson resident wins $77,777 in lottery

Jackson resident Kevin Pruitt came home from a family vacation in Cancun, Mexico, to find he’d won $77,777 in the Missouri Lottery.
“We got home from Cancun on Thursday, and I bought the ticket on Friday,” Pruitt said in a news release. “My wife works next door to a mini-mart, and I stop in a few times a week to buy a ticket while I’m visiting her.”
Pruitt uncovered a “7” symbol on his Fireball 7s scratcher ticket, which awards prizes for uncovering the number 7, with a top prize of $77,777.
The Pruitts plan to pay down debt with the prize, according to the release.
The winning ticket was sold at Jackson Mart, 1402 Old Cape Road in Jackson.
