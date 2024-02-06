Christopher Kennedy of Jackson is embracing his role in Jefferson City, Missouri, as assistant to the director for inclusion and diversity for the Department of Conservation, a newly created position.

Kennedy, 47, now reports to the state capital after 25 years working in the MDC office in Cape Girardeau, most recently as fisheries regional supervisor.

“I always thought I would finish my career in fisheries,” said Kennedy, who is currently making the four-hour commute to MDC headquarters from his Cape Girardeau County residence.

“Perhaps as I move toward the end of my career, I can make more lasting change,” he added.

Kennedy, a native of north St. Louis, said MDC has 1,300 employees, of which less than 2% are people of color.

“I was part of a six-month Leadership Academy that had as its capstone project studying diversity and inclusion in all 16 state agencies,” said Kennedy, adding that in terms of gender and race, Missouri state government “could stand to do better.”

Kennedy was part of an 18-member MDC team from all over Missouri looking to see how the conservation department remains relevant in a time when the culture’s collective attitude toward the outdoors seems to be evolving.

One of the study’s recommendations was to create the job Kennedy now has.