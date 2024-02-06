Jackson reminds residents some summer projects require permits

Jacksonï¿½s building code also requires a 48-inch or higher fence or barrier around all swimming pools over 2 feet, or 24 inches, in height, the release stated, regardless of whether the pool is temporary or permanent.

Residents should contact Jacksonï¿½s building department early in the planning process to ensure as smooth a process as possible, the release stated.

Permit applications are available at jacksonmo.org, and any questions may be directed to the building department at (573) 243-2300.