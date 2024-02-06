Jackson reminds residents some summer projects require permits

Home improvement and backyard projects are a summer staple, but many require a building permit, which can take up to a week to process before work can begin, according to a recent City of Jackson news release.
Swimming pools, fences, portable sheds and carports, patios, driveways, decks, gazebos, substantial tree houses, retaining walls and other structures require a building permit, the release stated.
Jacksonï¿½s building code also requires a 48-inch or higher fence or barrier around all swimming pools over 2 feet, or 24 inches, in height, the release stated, regardless of whether the pool is temporary or permanent.
Residents should contact Jacksonï¿½s building department early in the planning process to ensure as smooth a process as possible, the release stated.
Permit applications are available at jacksonmo.org, and any questions may be directed to the building department at (573) 243-2300.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.