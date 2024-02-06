All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 30, 2018

Jackson reminds residents some summer projects require permits

Home improvement and backyard projects are a summer staple, but many require a building permit, which can take up to a week to process before work can begin, according to a recent City of Jackson news release. Swimming pools, fences, portable sheds and carports, patios, driveways, decks, gazebos, substantial tree houses, retaining walls and other structures require a building permit, the release stated...

Southeast Missourian

Home improvement and backyard projects are a summer staple, but many require a building permit, which can take up to a week to process before work can begin, according to a recent City of Jackson news release.

Swimming pools, fences, portable sheds and carports, patios, driveways, decks, gazebos, substantial tree houses, retaining walls and other structures require a building permit, the release stated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jacksonï¿½s building code also requires a 48-inch or higher fence or barrier around all swimming pools over 2 feet, or 24 inches, in height, the release stated, regardless of whether the pool is temporary or permanent.

Residents should contact Jacksonï¿½s building department early in the planning process to ensure as smooth a process as possible, the release stated.

Permit applications are available at jacksonmo.org, and any questions may be directed to the building department at (573) 243-2300.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 28
Cape County Sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy