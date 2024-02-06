All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 3, 2022
Jackson rejects new home babysitting ordinance; OKs $2 million pump station project
By a 7-1 vote, with newly seated Ward 3's Mike Seabaugh the lone lawmaker in support, the City of Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to decline making a change to Chapter 65 of the municipal zoning code regarding the maximum number of children who may be cared for by an in-home day care without a special-use permit...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
By an overwhelming vote, Jackson aldermen voted down a proposal to amend the zoning code related to home-based babysitting at their meeting Monday at City Hall.
By an overwhelming vote, Jackson aldermen voted down a proposal to amend the zoning code related to home-based babysitting at their meeting Monday at City Hall.Jeff Long

By a 7-1 vote, with newly seated Ward 3's Mike Seabaugh the lone lawmaker in support, the City of Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to decline making a change to Chapter 65 of the municipal zoning code regarding the maximum number of children who may be cared for by an in-home day care without a special-use permit.

The board's proposed new law would have permitted no more than six children younger than 17 — a move that would have brought the city roughly into line with the established state standard. The state standard of six children without a permit was set when Gov. Mike Parson signed authorizing legislation Aug. 28, 2020.

Jackson's limit remains unchanged at four.

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended a maximum of five children following a well-attended March 9 public hearing — citing a limit set by the 2015 International Building Code.

More than five children, according to IBC, would automatically re-classify the home as a day care, which could mean the house might need physical modifications to remain in lawful compliance.

Angela and Brian Powell of Cold Creek Estates subdivision brought a code change request after the Powells's request for a special-use permit for an in-home day care was denied Nov. 1 by aldermen, a decision reversing a 5-1 affirmative vote by P&Z on Sept. 15.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The board has dealt with several special-use permit requests in the past year by those seeking to operate in-home day cares.

Other action

  • A $2,042,345 contract was awarded to Perryville, Missouri's Robinson Industrial, Heavy and Commercial Contracting (RIHC) for Kimbeland Pump Station Improvement project. Robinson will remove the existing station and will replace it with a new duplex submersible pumping station, new gravity sewers, force main and other improvements.
  • Gladiator Pyro of Willard, Missouri, was awarded a three-year contract (2022, 2023 and 2024) to provide Fourth of July municipal fireworks at a cost of $13,250 per year. Gladiator was the only bidder.
  • A program services contract was approved for Eat Smart in Parks (ESIP) program, 100% federally funded at $4,000, administered through the state's Department of Health and Senior Services as a reimbursement. ESIP is a state program supporting healthier food and beverage options in Missouri's state and local parks. According to ESIP guidelines, a minimum of 10% of all foods and all beverages should meet ESIP nutrition guidelines.

Study session

  • A lowest-and-best bid of $357,125 from Power Line Consultants of Farmington, Missouri, is recommended for Wedekind 73 transmission line project. A total of four bids were received.
  • An $18,860 engineering services proposal from Koehler Engineering of Cape Girardeau was received to replace the existing bridge entrance into Sunset Hills Subdivision on North High Street (U.S. 61).
  • A proposed ordinance was considered setting an Aug. 2 referendum asking voter approval of $10,100,000 in combined waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds to finance improvements at the city's wastewater treatment facility.

Study session items, unless tabled, come up for aldermanic vote at future meetings.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy