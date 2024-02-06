By a 7-1 vote, with newly seated Ward 3's Mike Seabaugh the lone lawmaker in support, the City of Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to decline making a change to Chapter 65 of the municipal zoning code regarding the maximum number of children who may be cared for by an in-home day care without a special-use permit.

The board's proposed new law would have permitted no more than six children younger than 17 — a move that would have brought the city roughly into line with the established state standard. The state standard of six children without a permit was set when Gov. Mike Parson signed authorizing legislation Aug. 28, 2020.

Jackson's limit remains unchanged at four.

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended a maximum of five children following a well-attended March 9 public hearing — citing a limit set by the 2015 International Building Code.

More than five children, according to IBC, would automatically re-classify the home as a day care, which could mean the house might need physical modifications to remain in lawful compliance.

Angela and Brian Powell of Cold Creek Estates subdivision brought a code change request after the Powells's request for a special-use permit for an in-home day care was denied Nov. 1 by aldermen, a decision reversing a 5-1 affirmative vote by P&Z on Sept. 15.