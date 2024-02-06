Jackson Recycling Center will extend Saturday hours

The Jackson Recycling Center, which is currently open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturdays, will extend its Saturday operating hours beginning April 4 to 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The recycling facility, at 508 Sawyer Lane in Jackson, collects cardboard, newspaper, magazines, office paper, junk mail, aluminum, tin, steel cans, electronic waste, large appliances, scrap steel, No. 1 and No. 2 plastics and clear, green and brown glass.