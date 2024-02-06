All sections
NewsOctober 21, 2020

Jackson Recycling Center updates operating hours

Jackson Recycling Center's fall and winter hours will begin Nov. 7. Starting on that date, the center's hours will be 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturdays. The seasonal schedule will continue through March 27. Located at 508 Sawyer Lane, Jackson Recycling Center accepts cardboard, newspaper, magazines, catalogs, phone books, mixed paper, junk mail, glass (clear, green and brown)

Southeast Missourian

Jackson Recycling Center’s fall and winter hours will begin Nov. 7.

Starting on that date, the center’s hours will be 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturdays. The seasonal schedule will continue through March 27.

Located at 508 Sawyer Lane, Jackson Recycling Center accepts cardboard, newspaper, magazines, catalogs, phone books, mixed paper, junk mail, glass (clear, green and brown), No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, aluminum, tin and steel cans, electronic waste, appliances and scrap steel.

More information about the recycling center is available by contacting the Jackson Public Works Department to (573) 243-2300. Information is also available on the city’s website, www.jacksonmo.org, or the Jackson Facebook page, www.facebook.com/jacksonmo.

