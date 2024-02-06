Jackson Recycling Center updates operating hours

Located at 508 Sawyer Lane, Jackson Recycling Center accepts cardboard, newspaper, magazines, catalogs, phone books, mixed paper, junk mail, glass (clear, green and brown), No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, aluminum, tin and steel cans, electronic waste, appliances and scrap steel.

More information about the recycling center is available by contacting the Jackson Public Works Department to (573) 243-2300. Information is also available on the city’s website, www.jacksonmo.org, or the Jackson Facebook page, www.facebook.com/jacksonmo.

