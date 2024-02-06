Jackson Recycling Center announces fall, winter hours

The Jackson Recycling Center moves to fall and winter hours.
Effective Saturday, the Recycling Center at 508 Sawyer Lane will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The seasonal hours will be in effect through March.
The Recycling Center accepts cardboard, newspaper, magazines/catalogs, phone books, mixed paper, junk mail, some types of glass and plastic containers, aluminum cans, small steel and tin materials and electronic waste.
For more information, contact the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.
