All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 29, 2019

Jackson Recycling Center announces fall, winter hours

The Jackson Recycling Center moves to fall and winter hours. Effective Saturday, the Recycling Center at 508 Sawyer Lane will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The seasonal hours will be in effect through March...

Southeast Missourian
Walter Marshall of Jackson drops off recyclables Jan. 23 at the Jackson Recycling Center. Marshall said he makes a trip to the center every three or four weeks.
Walter Marshall of Jackson drops off recyclables Jan. 23 at the Jackson Recycling Center. Marshall said he makes a trip to the center every three or four weeks.Southeast Missourian, file

The Jackson Recycling Center moves to fall and winter hours.

Effective Saturday, the Recycling Center at 508 Sawyer Lane will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The seasonal hours will be in effect through March.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Recycling Center accepts cardboard, newspaper, magazines/catalogs, phone books, mixed paper, junk mail, some types of glass and plastic containers, aluminum cans, small steel and tin materials and electronic waste.

For more information, contact the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy