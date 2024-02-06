Jackson Reads scheduled for today

Jackson schools are joining with Riverside Regional Library for the inaugural Jackson Reads event, set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday on Jackson’s courthouse lawn at 101 Court St.
Amanda Bourner, library media specialist with the Jackson school district, said, “It is a citywide event, with all Jackson area schools including Immaculate Conception, St. Paul, Saxony High School, Jackson R-2 schools and Riverside Regional Library representative.”
Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and a book to read.
Activities will include a book swap, storytellers and guest readers.
Snacks will be provided at the event.
More information can be found on Twitter under the hashtags #jacksonreads and #morethanbooks.
In case of bad weather, the Jackson Civic Center will host the event.
