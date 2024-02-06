Jackson ranks high on safest cities list

Overall, Missouri had the eighth-highest violent crime rate and the 12th-highest property crime rate out of all 50 states. However, the state's violent crime rate decreased from 5 incidents per 1,000 people in 2020 to 4.9 in 2021.

Safewise surveyed residents in Missouri, and found that 46% of those who responded felt safe in their state compared to 55% of Americans.

Also higher than the national average, 64% of survey respondents in Missouri said gun violence was a top safety concern. Nationwide, only 53% of respondents cited gun violence as a top concern.

Missouri's safest city is Clever in Christian County. With a population of 2,787, the city reported the lowest violent crime rate in the state with 0.7 incidents per 1,000 people.

Last year, the ironically-named Battlefield, Missouri was named the safest city. The city fell six spots this year.

Missouri's safest cities ranking along with other states' can be viewed on SafeWise's website.