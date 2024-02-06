Jackson P&Z Commission cancels public hearing

A scheduled public hearing before the Jackson Planning & Zoning Commission, scheduled for 6 p.m. today, has been canceled.
According to Jackson administrative services director Rodney Bollinger, the meeting was canceled after Cambridge Estates LLC withdrew its application to rezone a 1.73 acre tract on West Independence Street immediately northwest of Cambridge Estates Subdivision, Phase III.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.