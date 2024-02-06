Jackson public schools to be closed Friday, Monday

The Jackson School District will be closed Friday and Monday because of illness-related absences.
Merideth Pobst, director of communications for the district, said the absences were caused by a variety of illnesses, not just COVID-19.
Staff will deep-clean and disinfect all buildings during the closure, she said.
