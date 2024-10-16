Steve Cohen, principal of Lee’s Summit-based HR Solutions On-Call, presented the Jackson Board of Aldermen and mayor with its 2024 employee wage, salary and benefits survey results during the Monday, Oct. 7, meeting.

The city has had the company’s wage and salary plan in place since 1998. Jackson is Cohen’s longest continual client and he has returned every three or four years to retake the survey and analyze market data.

“It’s worked exactly as identified or anticipated and I really hope you all feel like the services that you’ve received from my company have been adequate at a minimum,” he said.

This year, like the last five times he has visited, he identified comparable entities and asked for wage, salary and benefit data to see how Jackson compares. Nine of the 11 municipalities he requested information from responded.

Cohen created a career progression system for the city, rewarding loyal workers who have maintained credentials and built experience, with fewer adjustments at upper levels of leadership.

“We’re very confident that what we’ve done here is routine. It follows a very orderly progression and what you see in front of you is something that will be good for another three, four, five years,” he said.