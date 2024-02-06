Jackson prepares to build a second bridge

Fresh off the summer completion of one-lane Hubble Ford Bridge in Jackson City Park, work on a new two-lane span replacing the city's West Mary Street low-water crossing is scheduled to start Tuesday.

Safety concerns drive the new project with city administrator Jim Roach earlier noting two vehicles have washed off the crossing in the past 20 years.

Jackson Public Works Director Kent Peetz said as little as a quarter-inch of rain can cause the municipality to block access on Mary to City Park, forcing motorists to detour.

"This is more than just a bridge project," Peetz said Friday. "We're adding a block-and-a-half of sidewalks on both sides of Mary and we're upgrading existing utilities -- both water and sewer -- while we have the area exposed."

Millersville's Putz Construction, which built the Hubble Ford Bridge, is also general contractor on the current project, assisted by Cochran Engineering.