Jackson prepares for bridge replacement project

Employees with City of Jackson's electric department work Thursday on a newly-installed utility pole — one of two the city put up earlier last week in preparation for the upcoming West Mary Street Bridge Replacement Project, which is anticipated to begin in August. The new poles are further set back from the road to permit installation of a sidewalk. The pole to the left is new; the one on the right is being removed. Another new pole has been erected close to a low-water crossing near Hubble Creek. Jeff Long