All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsApril 15, 2021
Jackson police to participate in 20th DEA drug Take Back Day
The Jackson Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 20th Take Back Day on April 24. Jackson police will be collecting prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jackson Police Department, 202 W. Jackson Blvd. Tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquid drugs, syringes and other sharp objects will not be collected. The DEA is also accepting vaping devices and cartridges as long as the device's lithium batteries are removed...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

The Jackson Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 20th Take Back Day on April 24.

Jackson police will be collecting prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jackson Police Department, 202 W. Jackson Blvd. Tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquid drugs, syringes and other sharp objects will not be collected. The DEA is also accepting vaping devices and cartridges as long as the device's lithium batteries are removed.

According to a news release from Jackson police, during the last drug take back event in October, the DEA collected nearly 500 tons of expired, unwanted and unused prescription drugs nationwide. According to Jackson police Cpl. Rick Whitaker, the department turned over 345 pounds to the DEA.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Over the last 10 years, the DEA has collected more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs.

An increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but significantly increased during the first months.

For more information about disposing of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, visit www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Whitaker at rwhitaker@jacksonpd.org or (573) 243-3151, ext. 2111.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy