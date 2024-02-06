Jackson police to participate in 20th DEA drug Take Back Day

The Jackson Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 20th Take Back Day on April 24.

Jackson police will be collecting prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jackson Police Department, 202 W. Jackson Blvd. Tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquid drugs, syringes and other sharp objects will not be collected. The DEA is also accepting vaping devices and cartridges as long as the device's lithium batteries are removed.

According to a news release from Jackson police, during the last drug take back event in October, the DEA collected nearly 500 tons of expired, unwanted and unused prescription drugs nationwide. According to Jackson police Cpl. Rick Whitaker, the department turned over 345 pounds to the DEA.