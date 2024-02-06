All sections
NewsApril 17, 2023

Jackson police to join Take Back Day efforts

The Jackson Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 24th National Prescription Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22. Jackson police will be collecting prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jackson Police Department, 202 W. Jackson Blvd...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

The Jackson Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 24th National Prescription Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22.

Jackson police will be collecting prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jackson Police Department, 202 W. Jackson Blvd.

Municipal police and DEA representatives will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

For more than a decade, DEA's Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications -- those that are old, unwanted or expired, that might become a gateway to addiction.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

Particulars

  • What: DEA Drug Take Back Day
  • When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22
  • Where: Jackson Police Department, 202 W. Jackson Blvd.

Of note

In the event of rain, citizens should use the collection bin in the lobby of the police department.

Overall since its inception, Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation in the U.S.

For more information about disposing of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, visit DEATakeBack.com or contact Capt. Rick Whitaker at rwhitaker@jacksonpd.org or (573) 243-3151, ext. 2111.

Local News
