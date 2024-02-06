Jackson police seek suspect in alleged vehicle theft

Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an alleged vehicle theft. ...

Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an alleged vehicle theft. Authorities ask anyone with information about the man to contact the department at areed@jacksonpd.org; (573) 243-3151, ext. 2202; tip@jacksonpd.org; or private message through the department’s Facebook page. Jackson Police Department