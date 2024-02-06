Jackson police seek alleged counterfeiting suspect
Jackson Police Department officials are seeking help identifying an alleged counterfeiting suspect. The man is a suspect in an alleged incident at ZX Gas Station in Jackson. Police ask anyone with information about the man to contact authorities at areed@jacksonpd.org; (573) 243-3151, ext. 2202; tip@jacksonpd.org; or through the department's Facebook page.Jackson Police Department