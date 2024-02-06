Jackson police report 2/25/18

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Jason Andrews, 46, of Millersville was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear. n Michael Roy, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault...
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Jason Andrews, 46, of Millersville was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
Michael Roy, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Assault
Assault was reported in the 500 block of Donna Drive.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 2900 block of East Main Street.
Theft was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.