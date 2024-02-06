Jackson police recognized by organization

Patrick Bono, representative for MIRMA, a risk-management organization for municipalities and their employees, recognized the Jackson Police Department for its 100-percent participation in online training programs.
“We are pleased to see great response from our member law-enforcement agencies,” Bono said. “This is how we want to see public-safety officials operate.”
Bono presented a plaque to Jackson Police Capt. Scott Eakers.
“Officers in Jackson also suggested procedural changes to police chases,” Bono said, and these suggested changes have been adopted. “We appreciate Jackson officers’ input, and are pleased to see that civilian lives will be saved as a result.”
Bono also presented Eakers and the department with grant money for two body cameras and a car camera.
