All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 18, 2020

Jackson police officially open new station

Jackson police officially have new digs. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the city's police station, 202 W. Jackson Blvd., took place Friday morning, and the ceremony included comments from Mayor Dwain Hahs, contractor Phil Penzel and police chief James Humphreys...

Nicolette Baker
story image illustation

Jackson police officially have new digs.

The City of Jackson and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the city's police station, 202 W. Jackson Blvd., on Friday morning, and the ceremony included comments from Mayor Dwain Hahs, Chamber president Brian Gerau, contractor Phil Penzel and police chief James Humphreys.

"The partnership of the department with the community and the Jackson school district is a benchmark example we should be honored to be a part of," Hahs said in his introduction at the ceremony. He said the planning of the building has been six years in the making and that the new location will help the police department serve the community.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Humphreys said the new 18,000-square-foot facility provides lots more space and better safety than the previous location. The department moved into the new location some eight weeks ago, he said, and have worked well in the new headquarters. He noted with COVID-19 social distancing, keeping a six-foot distance is much easier in the larger location.

He said the public safety tax, which was passed in 2018, made the new location possible; Humphreys expressed his gratitude to community members Friday.

"I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart -- this community and its citizens," he said.

Penzel Construction company was chosen as contractor of the new headquarters, which cost $6.5 million.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy