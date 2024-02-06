Jackson police officially open new station

Humphreys said the new 18,000-square-foot facility provides lots more space and better safety than the previous location. The department moved into the new location some eight weeks ago, he said, and have worked well in the new headquarters. He noted with COVID-19 social distancing, keeping a six-foot distance is much easier in the larger location.

He said the public safety tax, which was passed in 2018, made the new location possible; Humphreys expressed his gratitude to community members Friday.

"I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart -- this community and its citizens," he said.

Penzel Construction company was chosen as contractor of the new headquarters, which cost $6.5 million.