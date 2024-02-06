(Editor's note: The Southeast Missourian is not naming the officer at this time as he has not been arrested or charged with any crime.)

A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department.

"The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the allegations of an incident regarding one of our officers," the statement said. "The officer has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete. This has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for an independent review and investigation."