NewsFebruary 2, 2024

Jackson police officer placed on leave, under independent investigation

A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department. "The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the allegations of an incident regarding one of our officers," the statement said. ...

Southeast Missourian
The Jackson Police Department.
The Jackson Police Department.Jay Wolz

(Editor's note: The Southeast Missourian is not naming the officer at this time as he has not been arrested or charged with any crime.)

A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department.

"The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the allegations of an incident regarding one of our officers," the statement said. "The officer has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete. This has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for an independent review and investigation."

Cpl. Rick Whitaker told the Southeast Missourian via email that the police department could not provide anymore information on the incident, but stated it would provide more information once the investigation is completed.

A Missouri law passed in 2021, dubbed the "Police Bill of Rights", sets out a list of requirements anytime an officer is disciplined.

The news release does not state whether the "incident" is criminal or administrative in nature.

An audio clip attached to a social media post purports to reflect a physical altercation between the officer and another person in what appears to be a domestic situation. The audio indicates the officer physically attacking and verbally threatening the person.

