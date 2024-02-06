All sections
October 17, 2019

Jackson police offer prescription drug dropoff event Oct. 26

Jackson police will collect unwanted, unused and expired prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the police/fire complex, 525 S. Hope St. This will mark the 18th such event in nine years, Jackson police said in a news release. The events are held with the assistance of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Jackson police will collect unwanted, unused and expired prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the police/fire complex, 525 S. Hope St.

This will mark the 18th such event in nine years, Jackson police said in a news release. The events are held with the assistance of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Only pills and medication patches will be accepted, the release stated.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will not participate in the event because its officers will be busy handling duties associated with the Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming parade, according to Sgt. Joey Hann.

But the public can drop off medications in a steel collection box located in the lobby of the police station at 2530 Maria Louise Lane, daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Hann wrote in a text to the Southeast Missourian.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 469 tons of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites nationwide, operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 state and local law enforcement agencies, according to the release.

“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse,” Jackson police said.

“Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” the release stated.

Jackson police said flushing medications down a toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards.

The DEA disposes of the collected medications, typically incinerating them.

At the Saturday event, Jackson police will team up with Jackson Fire Department to conduct free, child-safety-seat checks.

For more information, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

