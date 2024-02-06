Jackson police moving into new headquarters

Enhanced security, improved safety and a lot more space.

That’s what Jackson police chief James Humphreys says the city and his department are getting as the department moves into a new $6.5 million headquarters at 202 W. Jackson Blvd., next door to the building it shared for many years with Jackson’s fire/rescue department.

The transition across the driveway from the former police station to the new building began earlier this month.

“It’s been a really good move thus far,” Humphreys said. Although there are still a few “minor details” to be finished in the new building, he said the department should be completely moved in by early next week.

“I consider us to be operating in the new building,” he said Tuesday. “We’re probably 85 to 90% moved in now.”

The new Jackson Police Department headquarters at 202 W. Jackson Blvd. features a spacious lobby, as seen Tuesday. JAY WOLZ

Since the early 1980s, the police department has occupied a little less than half the 7,000-square-foot police/fire complex at 525 S. Hope St., just east of the new police station.

“Honestly, I don’t know how we did it for so many years,” said Humphreys, who joined the Jackson police force 26 years ago and was named chief of police in 2003. “What’s amazing is, when you realize just how small and how confined an area we were working in with 30-some employees, sometimes with all of us there at once.”

At 18,000 square feet, the new building is about six times larger than the department’s former headquarters, with ample room for all department functions — administrative, patrol, investigations, evidence storage, training and prisoner bookings/confinement.

“It’s a little big for what we’re doing right now, but this building is made for (our needs) 30 to 40 years down the road, so we’ll have no problems with growth at all,” the chief said.

Planning for the new building began more than five years ago and included numerous committee meetings, architectural designs sessions and site visits to other recently built police stations throughout the region. Construction began early last year.