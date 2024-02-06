All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 27, 2020

Jackson police moving into new headquarters

Enhanced security, improved safety and a lot more space. That’s what Jackson police chief James Humphreys says the city and his department are getting as the department moves into a new $6.5 million headquarters at 202 W. Jackson Blvd., next door to the building it shared for many years with Jackson’s fire/rescue department...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
The new Jackson Police Department headquarters is seen Tuesday from West Jackson Boulevard.
The new Jackson Police Department headquarters is seen Tuesday from West Jackson Boulevard.JAY WOLZ

Enhanced security, improved safety and a lot more space.

That’s what Jackson police chief James Humphreys says the city and his department are getting as the department moves into a new $6.5 million headquarters at 202 W. Jackson Blvd., next door to the building it shared for many years with Jackson’s fire/rescue department.

The transition across the driveway from the former police station to the new building began earlier this month.

“It’s been a really good move thus far,” Humphreys said. Although there are still a few “minor details” to be finished in the new building, he said the department should be completely moved in by early next week.

“I consider us to be operating in the new building,” he said Tuesday. “We’re probably 85 to 90% moved in now.”

The new Jackson Police Department headquarters at 202 W. Jackson Blvd. features a spacious lobby, as seen Tuesday.
The new Jackson Police Department headquarters at 202 W. Jackson Blvd. features a spacious lobby, as seen Tuesday.JAY WOLZ

Since the early 1980s, the police department has occupied a little less than half the 7,000-square-foot police/fire complex at 525 S. Hope St., just east of the new police station.

“Honestly, I don’t know how we did it for so many years,” said Humphreys, who joined the Jackson police force 26 years ago and was named chief of police in 2003. “What’s amazing is, when you realize just how small and how confined an area we were working in with 30-some employees, sometimes with all of us there at once.”

At 18,000 square feet, the new building is about six times larger than the department’s former headquarters, with ample room for all department functions — administrative, patrol, investigations, evidence storage, training and prisoner bookings/confinement.

“It’s a little big for what we’re doing right now, but this building is made for (our needs) 30 to 40 years down the road, so we’ll have no problems with growth at all,” the chief said.

Planning for the new building began more than five years ago and included numerous committee meetings, architectural designs sessions and site visits to other recently built police stations throughout the region. Construction began early last year.

Jackson police Lt. Alex Broch demonstrates Tuesday how protective storm shields can be lowered in the training room of the police department's new headquarters building, converting the training room into a tornado shelter.
Jackson police Lt. Alex Broch demonstrates Tuesday how protective storm shields can be lowered in the training room of the police department's new headquarters building, converting the training room into a tornado shelter.JAY WOLZ
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Everything is just top of the line, state-of-the-art,” Humphreys said, from security systems to the building’s overall layout.

For instance, the prisoner holding area has been configured so anyone who has been arrested will not encounter “civilian” members of the public.

“That was a problem with our old building,” Humphreys said. “When we arrested somebody, we had to walk them by civilians and civilian employees withing our department. That was a safety issue and a big security issue. It’s nice to have a proper facility to safely handle people we arrest, which we never had before.”

Another safety feature of the new headquarters is the building’s main training room, which can double as a safe room during severe weather.

“That’s an added feature that we’re really, really proud of,” the chief said. When configured with tables and chairs, the room can seat about 40 people, but with tables removed the occupancy increases to about 80.

The main training room at the new Jackson Police Department headquarters, 202 W. Jackson Blvd., is seen Tuesday. The training room can double as a "safe room" during tornadoes and other severe storms.
The main training room at the new Jackson Police Department headquarters, 202 W. Jackson Blvd., is seen Tuesday. The training room can double as a "safe room" during tornadoes and other severe storms.JAY WOLZ

Penzel Construction Co. was the general contractor for the project, which has been funded through the city’s reserve funds, saving an estimated $2.5 million in interest.

A “ribbon cutting” or other form of official opening of the new police station has not been scheduled. Humphreys said it could be delayed several months due to the COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, there are no immediate plans for how to best utilize the space the police department is vacating in the building it shared with Jackson Fire/Rescue.

“We continue to conduct an internal needs assessment as to use of the entire building,” said Jason Mouser, Jackson’s fire chief. “Nothing is planned for (remodeling) this current budget year. The building itself will be going on 40 years old next year and we need to plan for the next 30-40 years in the updates that we make.”

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

The Jackson Police Department is moving into its new $6.5 million headquarters at 202 W. Jackson Blvd. this week.
The Jackson Police Department is moving into its new $6.5 million headquarters at 202 W. Jackson Blvd. this week.JAY WOLZ
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy