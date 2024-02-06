Jackson police invite public comment next week

Next week, Jackson’s police department will be assessed for reaccreditation, with a twist: the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) will conduct the assessment virtually, and comments from the public are invited as part of the process.

On Oct. 12 and 13, CALEA assessors will examine all aspects of the department’s policies, procedures, operations and support services. The department has to comply with 189 standards to gain accredited status, police chief James Humphreys said in a news release.

Community members and agency personnel are invited to offer comments, the release stated.

Comments can be sent by telephone at (573) 243-2411 between 1 and 3 p.m. Oct. 13. The line is unrecorded and calls will be forwarded to assessment team members, the release stated. Comments are limited to 10 minutes.