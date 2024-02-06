Jackson police hosting Drug Take Back Day on April 29

The Jackson police department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 for the public to bring expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs to the Jackson Police / Fire Complex at 525 S. Hope St. in Jackson.

The service is free and anonymous.

The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps -- only pills or patches.