Jackson police hosting Drug Take Back Day on April 29

The Jackson police department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 for the public to bring expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs to the Jackson Police / Fire Complex at 525 S. Hope St. in Jackson.
The service is free and anonymous.
The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps -- only pills or patches.
The DEA advises people not to flush unused drugs down the toilet or throw them in the trash, as both pose health and safety hazards, according to a news release.
Jackson Fire will conduct free child safety seat checks at the same location and same time.
For more information, visit deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/ or call police Cpl. Rick Whitaker at (573) 243-3151.
