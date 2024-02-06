Jackson police holding toy drive through Dec. 14

The Jackson police department is holding an annual Christmas Community Drive for the Jackson school district area.
Within this drive, the department assists the elderly and gives toys to families with children ages 12 and under.
Items also will be donated to the Safe House for Women, division of family services and children in local hospitals.
New and unwrapped toys are being accepted through Dec. 14 at several locations in Jackson, including the police department and City Hall.
Money jugs are at several locations in Jackson as well.
A complete list is on the department's Facebook page.
More information is available by calling (573) 243-3151.
