Jackson Police Department receives fifth straight CALEA accreditation

The Jackson Police Department was awarded its fifth straight accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) after passing a comprehensive exam in October.

The department first gained CALEA accreditation in 2008, and was reaccredited in 2011, 2014 and 2017 prior to this year.

According to a news release, Jackson police chief James Humphreys and Cpl. Rick Whitaker, the department's accreditation manager, learned the department was granted reaccreditation by unanimous decision Friday.

"Reaccreditation occurs every four years, but it's a goal we work toward every day," Humphreys said in the release. "The process allows us to continually evaluate our policies and procedures against CALEA's high standards to ensure we're providing the level of service our community expects and deserves."