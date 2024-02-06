Jackson police, DEA host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Jackson Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will team up to host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 27.
The two organizations will collect different forms of prescription drugs. The take-back day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jackson Police Department, 202 W. Jackson Blvd.
According to a news release from Jackson police, there is a collection bin in the lobby of the Jacskon Police Department.
“For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications — those that are old, unwanted, or expired — that too often become a gateway to addiction,” the release stated.
