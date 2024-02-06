Jackson police, DEA collecting unused drugs

Do you have unused and expired prescription medications in your medicine cabinet? If so, you can dispose of them safely, legally and anonymously by taking them to the Jackson Police Department’s Take Back Day later this month.

The drug collection event is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Jackson Fire Complex, 525 S. Hope St. in Jackson.

This is the 18th time in the past nine years Jackson police, in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), have allowed people to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The service is free with no questions asked, although only pills and patches will be accepted (no liquids, needles or sharps).