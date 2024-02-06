All sections
NewsOctober 16, 2020

Jackson police, DEA collecting unused drugs

Do you have unused and expired prescription medications in your medicine cabinet? If so, you can dispose of them safely, legally and anonymously by taking them to the Jackson Police Department’s Take Back Day later this month. The drug collection event is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Jackson Fire Complex, 525 S. Hope St. in Jackson...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Do you have unused and expired prescription medications in your medicine cabinet? If so, you can dispose of them safely, legally and anonymously by taking them to the Jackson Police Department’s Take Back Day later this month.

The drug collection event is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Jackson Fire Complex, 525 S. Hope St. in Jackson.

This is the 18th time in the past nine years Jackson police, in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), have allowed people to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The service is free with no questions asked, although only pills and patches will be accepted (no liquids, needles or sharps).

Last fall, during similar collection events across the nation, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at sites operated by the DEA in cooperation with almost 5,000 state and local law enforcement agencies. The DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications since the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative began in 2010.

In keeping with COVID-19 safety guidelines, the drug drop-off will be a “drive-through” event. Anyone bringing prescription drugs for disposal is asked to stay in their vehicles and wear masks when handing prescriptions to a collection agent.

For more information about how to properly dispose of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 24 Take Back Day, visit www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Cpl. Rick Whitaker at the Jackson Police Department, (573) 243-3151, ext. 2111.

