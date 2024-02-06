All sections
NewsJuly 10, 2020

Jackson police cancel tours of new headquarters

Opening ceremonies for the Jackson Police Department’s new headquarters next week will not include building tours, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a ribbon-cutting and remarks by various officials will still take place as scheduled at 10 a.m. July 17 outside the new police facility, 202 W. Jackson Blvd...

Southeast Missourian
The Jackson Police Department.
The Jackson Police Department.Jay Wolz ~ jwolz@semissourian.com

Opening ceremonies for the Jackson Police Department’s new headquarters next week will not include building tours, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a ribbon-cutting and remarks by various officials will still take place as scheduled at 10 a.m. July 17 outside the new police facility, 202 W. Jackson Blvd.

The decision to cancel building tours was made in order to protect both the public and the police department staff, according to Jackson police chief James Humphreys.

“It’s very important that we minimize unnecessary contact with the public so we can ensure we have an appropriate amount of staffing to handle emergency situations that may arise,” he said in a news release.

According to the release from the police department, public tours may be scheduled at a later date once the coronavirus outbreak “is no longer a threat to the health of our citizens and the employees at the station.”

Those attending the ribbon-cutting are encouraged to park along both sides of South Missouri Street west of the police station for the most convenient access to the ceremony.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

