Jackson police cancel tours of new headquarters

Opening ceremonies for the Jackson Police Department’s new headquarters next week will not include building tours, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a ribbon-cutting and remarks by various officials will still take place as scheduled at 10 a.m. July 17 outside the new police facility, 202 W. Jackson Blvd.

The decision to cancel building tours was made in order to protect both the public and the police department staff, according to Jackson police chief James Humphreys.