Jackson police adds new canine after marijuana legalization

A German shepherd named Riggs was put into service Tuesday, June 13, by City of Jackson police to replace Beny, who has served on the K-9 unit in the Cape Girardeau County seat town since the fall of 2015.

Beny was trained to sniff out cannabis, which is legal in Missouri after the Nov. 8 passage of Amendments 3's Marijuana Legalization Initiative.

Jackson received a $19,474.02 grant through the state Department of Public Safety to purchase and train Riggs, along with relevant supplies and a kennel.

As part of the grant, Riggs' handler, officer Brandon McSpadden, also received training.