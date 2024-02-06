All sections
June 16, 2023

Jackson police adds new canine after marijuana legalization

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
City of Jackson police have added Riggs to its canine unit. Riggs is seen with officer Brandon McSpadden, his handler. The city received $19,474.02 through Missouri Department of Public Safety's canine replacement grant program to purchase and train the animal and to purchase relevant supplies.

A German shepherd named Riggs was put into service Tuesday, June 13, by City of Jackson police to replace Beny, who has served on the K-9 unit in the Cape Girardeau County seat town since the fall of 2015.

Beny was trained to sniff out cannabis, which is legal in Missouri after the Nov. 8 passage of Amendments 3's Marijuana Legalization Initiative.

Jackson received a $19,474.02 grant through the state Department of Public Safety to purchase and train Riggs, along with relevant supplies and a kennel.

As part of the grant, Riggs' handler, officer Brandon McSpadden, also received training.

"With the approval of Amendment 3, you don't want a dog who's been trained in marijuana. With a new animal, we can know for sure when the canine alerts on a vehicle, there's something illegal inside," said Jackson assistant police Chief Alex Broch, who added Riggs has been trained and certified for all controlled substances with the exception of now-legal cannabis.

"If a dog is trained to detect marijuana as well as illegal drugs, it cannot separate them for a handler," the online Missouri Independent newspaper reported.

Broch said Jackson's Board of Aldermen will be asked to approve Beny's retirement since the canine is considered city property.

Beny will likely live out his days in the care of his current handler, Broch said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
