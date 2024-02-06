Jackson playgrounds to temporarily close Saturday

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday parts of City of Jackson parks and playground areas at Jackson public schools will close to the public to protect against the spread of coronavirus, according to a Jackson City Park Facebook post Friday morning.

Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, the skate park and other gathering areas will be closed. Signage and temporary fencing were posted by city and school district crews Friday night to discourage use.

Recreation trails and green space will remain open and are safe to use as long as guests avoid groups over 10 and stay 6 or more feet away from non-household members.