All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 4, 2020

Jackson playgrounds to temporarily close Saturday

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday parts of City of Jackson parks and playground areas at Jackson public schools will close to the public to protect against the spread of coronavirus, according to a Jackson City Park Facebook post Friday morning. Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, the skate park and other gathering areas will be closed. Signage and temporary fencing were posted by city and school district crews Friday night to discourage use...

Southeast Missourian

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday parts of City of Jackson parks and playground areas at Jackson public schools will close to the public to protect against the spread of coronavirus, according to a Jackson City Park Facebook post Friday morning.

Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, the skate park and other gathering areas will be closed. Signage and temporary fencing were posted by city and school district crews Friday night to discourage use.

Recreation trails and green space will remain open and are safe to use as long as guests avoid groups over 10 and stay 6 or more feet away from non-household members.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson public schools' playgrounds will also be closed to the public.

Individuals or groups that have reserved park pavilions during this period will be notified and given the option to reschedule or cancel and receive a refund of any money already paid.

"The collective responsibility of the City of Jackson and Jackson School District is to help keep our residents safe," the post stated. "Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy