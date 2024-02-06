Jackson playgrounds reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease

After begin closed more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the swings, slides and climbing areas in Jackson’s park playgrounds are open once again.

“We’ve been raring to go for some time now,” said Jackson parks and recreation director Shane Anderson on Tuesday as he and his staff began opening the city’s 12 play areas — 10 in Jackson City Park and one each in Jackson Soccer Park and Brookside Park, adjacent to the Sunset Hills subdivision.

“The whole reason I got into parks and recreation is to watch kids have fun,” he said. “They’re super excited to get out and play and have been talking to me about it every day.”

Reopening of the playgrounds, as well as the two basketball courts in Jackson City Park, coincided with the next phase of Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery plan, lifting a variety of statewide restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak. The playgrounds were closed April 3 and their reopening, Anderson said, is being done in accordance with guidelines issued by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Signs were posted in the playgrounds Tuesday encouraging people to practice social distancing as much as possible while using playground equipment.